TN Transport secretary to hold additional charge of natural resources dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Secretary K Phanindra Reddy will now hold additional charge of the Natural Resources Department. The department was earlier functioning under the industries secretary. The change is being initiated to infuse a fresh lease of life in the department.

The department was created after the state government decided to separate the subjects relating to mines and minerals from the industries department on January 7, 2022. The Directorate of Geology and Mining, Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited, and Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited were brought under the newly formed department.

The additional charge has been given to Reddy when India has been looking at tapping critical minerals, including lithium and cobalt, either in the country or abroad to reach net zero by 2070. Due to increased demand and forecast shortage of critical minerals, the major minerals used to produce batteries have all seen a price increase.

While countries like Australia, which have expertise in mining, are looking at critical minerals for energy transition, the state could see a fresh lease of life with exploration focussing more on minerals like lithium and cobalt rather than coal and lignite, which has been barred in Thanjavur belt.

Exploration agencies including Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (MECL) and Kudremukh Iron Ore Corporation Limited (KIOCL) have submitted reports on availability of limestone, dunite, iron ore, graphite, platinum group of elements and molybdenum.

Clandestine mining and transportation of minerals is a big challenge and to stem this menace depriving the state of revenue, the government has taken a series of stern measures such as deployment of drone, mining surveillance system and flying squads. It is yet to be seen whether all the districts implement the drone technology.

Sources said since the industries secretary is busy concentrating on Global Investors Meet and Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, the department, which initially was considered crucial for Industries department, has been bifurcated.

