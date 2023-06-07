Two gold pieces unearthed in second phase of Vembakottai excavation

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR : The state archaeology department unearthed two gold pieces on Tuesday during the second phase of the Vembakottai excavation. According to sources, the small rough piece of a gold ornament was unearthed at a depth of 1.15 metre and the other gold ornament was unearthed at 1.59 metre from two different trenches. One of the gold ornament measures 8.8 mm in length, 7.2 mm in breadth and weighs 2 gm. The second piece is 4.3 mm in length, 6.2mm in diameter, and weighs around 2.2gm. One piece of gold ornament was unearthed in the first phase of the excavation conducted last year.



The second phase of the Vembakottai excavation commenced on April 6 and six trenches were dug for that purpose. Around 1,780 antiquities including, ivory dice, copper coins, terracotta figurines, and shell bangles are being unearthed so far during the excavation.

In the first phase of the excavation that was executed from March 16 to September 30 last year, around 16 trenches were dug and 3,254 antiquities including copper coins, shell bangles, smoking pipes, glass beads among others were unearthed. The district administration also set up an exhibition stall at the excavation site so that the public can see the unearthed antiquities.

VIRUDHUNAGAR : The state archaeology department unearthed two gold pieces on Tuesday during the second phase of the Vembakottai excavation. According to sources, the small rough piece of a gold ornament was unearthed at a depth of 1.15 metre and the other gold ornament was unearthed at 1.59 metre from two different trenches. One of the gold ornament measures 8.8 mm in length, 7.2 mm in breadth and weighs 2 gm. The second piece is 4.3 mm in length, 6.2mm in diameter, and weighs around 2.2gm. One piece of gold ornament was unearthed in the first phase of the excavation conducted last year. The second phase of the Vembakottai excavation commenced on April 6 and six trenches were dug for that purpose. Around 1,780 antiquities including, ivory dice, copper coins, terracotta figurines, and shell bangles are being unearthed so far during the excavation. In the first phase of the excavation that was executed from March 16 to September 30 last year, around 16 trenches were dug and 3,254 antiquities including copper coins, shell bangles, smoking pipes, glass beads among others were unearthed. The district administration also set up an exhibition stall at the excavation site so that the public can see the unearthed antiquities.