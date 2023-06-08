Home States Tamil Nadu

CCTV signboards fail purpose, no end to littering menace in Tiruchy city

Such signboards could be spotted in the MGR roundabout, Palakkarai, Gandhi market area and other such locations.

Published: 08th June 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:59 AM

A view of the Tiruchy Corporation board placed near MGR roundabout to stop littering in the area| mk ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the city corporation as part of improving solid waste management planned to set up CCTV cameras at frequently littered spots like waterbodies to identify and penalise litterbugs, it shelved the bid due to financial constraints. Instead, CCTV signboards alone are put up in such spots, said sources. "We do not have enough funds to install CCTV cameras in public places. Therefore, we put up CCTV signboards to warn the litterbugs," a corporation official, on conditions of anonymity, said.

Such signboards could be spotted in the MGR roundabout, Palakkarai, Gandhi market area and other such locations. If a particular area is identified as prone to littering, the civic body would put up CCTV signboards in order to forbid residents from dumping waste. Speaking about the fund crunch, officials said the public or corporate entities could come forward and make contributions under the Namakku Naame Thittam (NNT) scheme.

"If residents make contributions under the NNT scheme, CCTV cameras could be installed. CCTV cameras were installed in Srinivasan Nagar using funds from the NNT scheme. In other areas too we are trying our best to install CCTV cameras with assistance from residential associations and the such," an assistant commissioner rank officer said. When contacted, senior officials said steps are on to address the issue.

"Installation of CCTV cameras alone won't put an end to the littering menace. For instance, the litterbugs could easily shift to another spot to dump waste, and we would again have to spend money to install cameras in that spot. Therefore, we have opted for CCTV signboards and surprise inspections. We would soon chalk out a foolproof system to identify more litterbugs," said a senior corporate officer.

