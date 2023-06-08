Trump BJP, save democracy: Tamil Nadu CM to opposition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All the opposition parties must bury their differences and come together to remove the BJP from power in the 2024 general elections to save Indian democracy, Chief Minister M K Stalin said at a public meeting organised to launch the year-long birth centenary celebration of former CM M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Wednesday.

During his speech, the CM elaborated on the significance of celebrating the birth centenary of the DMK patriarch who contributed significantly for the welfare of the state. Stalin said, “We have planned the year-long celebration to express our gratitude to ‘thalaivar Kalaignar’ for his service to society and to highlight his achievements.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin receives

a Sengol with ‘Rising Sun’ on top

from HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu

at the Kalaignar centenary celebration

meet held in Chennai | ashwin prasath

Emphasising on the importance of the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election, the CM said, “This election is not about deciding who should rule the country, but it is about deciding who should not rule the country. It is not just a power transfer; it is about safeguarding Indian democracy and federalism.”

Stalin stressed on the need for unity among opposition parties and mentioned that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had informed him about a meeting of opposition leaders scheduled for June 23 in Patna and has extended an invitation to him.

Stalin said, “I have been talking to leaders of various state parties and to CMs of different states on the importance of joining forces against the BJP.”While cautioning against the BJP’s potential attempts to disrupt opposition unity, he said, “The BJP will go to any lengths to break the unity of opposition parties.”

“The BJP will spread falsehoods against the opposition parties to secure (electoral) victory. Therefore, state parties must come together setting aside their differences. Since the BJP gained a foothold by sowing divisions based on caste and religion, the party would try to exploit our differences. Hence, the opposition should stand united, leaving no room for the BJP to create divisions,” the CM said.

He urged party workers and alliance leaders to take a pledge to unite and remove the BJP from power to safeguard the country’s democracy.During his address, the CM criticised Governor R N Ravi for spreading false information about the Dravidian model of governance.

He said, “Dravidam means inclusivity of everyone. However, those who oppose inclusivity are the ones who don’t want everything for everyone.”As part of the celebration, Kalaignar Multi-Specialty Hospital in Guindy and Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will be inaugurated. The Kalaignar Memorial in Marina will also be inaugurated on August 7, the CM said.

