2.5 kg gold smuggled from Sri Lanka seized in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: About 2.5 kg gold bars were seized by the customs department at Ramanathapuram on Monday. An official statement from the Customs Preventive Division, Ramanathapuram, Trichy Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate said the department, on June 5, received information that foreign-origin gold is being smuggled from Sri Lanka through Nochiurani coast. Accordingly, officers began surveillance in the south sea near muyal theevu and identified the suspected boat.
"The officers tried to intercept the boat but smugglers did not stop and drove the boat to Nochiurani coast. When the coast hit the rock, they ran away after abandoning the boat. Officers found 4 cuboid-shaped gold bars. The team seized 2.5 kg gold valued at Rs 1.54 crore. The boat was also seized," read the statement.
Similar consignments of gold were seized by the DRI in Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram district earlier this year. As smugglers could have tossed a consignment in the sea after being intercepted by the authorities, the customs department, along with CSG, have been conducting search using divers at Nochiurani Coast this time.
On May 30, DRI, along with Indian Coast Guard, seized 21.269 kg gold and nabbed five suspects. Two days later, about 11.6 kg of gold, which was tossed into the sea, was recovered. The total gold recovered was worth Rs 20.3 crore. In February, DRI, with the help of the ICG, recovered 17.74 kg of gold, which was disposed of in the sea. Six people were arrested in the case.
