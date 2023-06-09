Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai, North TN to sizzle for a few more days

The met office has issued a temperature warning for until June 9. “Maximum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees above normal in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:48 AM

Rains bring relief from the blistering heat in Vellore on Thursday | Dinesh s

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala and some of the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, while hot and humid conditions would continue in northern districts, including Chennai. 

It was another hot day for Chennai with daytime temperatures once again breaching 40 degree Celsius. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 40.1 degrees and Meenambakkam 40.7 degrees, which is 2.6 and 2.7 degrees above normal. Vellore was the hottest in Tamil Nadu at 41.8 degrees and Tiruthani clocked in at a high 41.1 degrees. 

The met office has issued a temperature warning for until June 9. “Maximum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees above normal in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu. Due to hot and humid conditions, discomforting weather is likely to prevail,” the forecast said.

