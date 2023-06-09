Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 22 upgraded labs at ITIs to meet Industry 4.0 standards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated 22 upgraded laboratories at various ITIs across Tamil Nadu in a step towards bridging the gap between employers and employees.

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, in collaboration with TATA technologies, transformed government ITIs into technology centres by upgrading the labs to meet Industry 4.0 standards. The total cost of this initiative is Rs 762.30 crore, and it is part of a larger plan to upgrade 71 ITIs at Rs 2877.43 crore.

The upgraded ITIs will offer courses in manufacturing process control and automation, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing, electric vehicles and Internet of Things, advanced plumbing, welding, and painting technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu stands tall and majestic today as it is the best state in all fields. Tamil Nadu is a state with a diversified economy of all industries.” He listed out name of the sectors in which Tamil Nadu is performing well. Highlighting the significance of the upgraded ITIs, Stalin said, “these are expected to create 5,140 additional seats and train 10,040 students annually in industry-standard trades. Aspirants will get placements in leading companies domestically and abroad.”

Stalin expressed hope that this project would serve as a major milestone towards achieving a one trillion economy for the state. “The government will provide equal opportunity for skill development to all. I request all companies to come forward and support our idea( to provide skill development training to ITI students),” Stalin said.

Talking about achievements of the government, he said 4.79 lakh companies were registered in Tamil Nadu in 2021-2022 creating 3.66 lakh jobs. Since the DMK-led government assumed office, the number of registered companies has reached 7.33 lakh generating a remarkable 47.14 lakh jobs across the state.

Stalin also gave away debit cards to five ITI students from the state government’s ‘Pudumai Penn’ scheme and distributed Tamil textbooks to students. Ministers CV Ganesan, TM Anbarasan, TRB Rajaa and other elected representatives were present on the occasion.

