Basic structure doctrine not applicable to AIADMK: EPS tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The basic structure doctrine is not applicable to a political party like AIADMK because the bylaws, which the party members are bound by, can be amended if majority of the cadre wanted to do so, argued senior counsel Vijay Narayan appearing for AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Madras HC.

Vijay Narayan was countering the arguments of the counsel of the deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam that the party’s basic structure of electing the general secretary through primary members cannot be altered.

He said the bylaws of the political party can be amended with support of the majority of the members, who are bound by them.

