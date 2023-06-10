Roundabouts to replace signals on two Coimbatore National Highways

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Encouraged by the success of no-signal roads in the city, District (Rural) police plan to replicate the system at three major junctions in Malumichampatti, Sindhamani and Eachanari.

Malumichampatti junction divides the Pollachi road (national highway) with the Chettipalayam-Bodipalayam road. Similarly, Trichy Road at Chintamani Junction and Pollachi Road at Eachanari Junction cross Kochi-Salem National Highway.

“Vehicles have to wait for about two minutes in each way at these junctions. Hence we have decided to set up roundabouts replacing signals to avoid waiting time and traffic congestion,” Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan said.

He added, “The three junctions are on national highways and come under the control of National Highways Authority of India. So our plan to replace the traffic signals will be a big task and we will begin a detailed study with the help of the District Road safety committee.”

Recently, a team led by the Divisional Engineer of Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi conducted a detailed study in these three major junctions and has come up with a plan to ease traffic flow. They have submitted their report to the district road safety committee and to NHAI.

“We conducted a pilot study and found out that passenger buses were not using the service lane on Pollachi Road near the Malumichampatti junction. Also, the bus stop was very close to the junction. It will not be possible to set up a roundabout here without making some changes. It will be easier at Eachanari Junction and Sindhamani Junctions as there is enough space to set up roundabouts” said G Manuneethi.

Police sources said they presented the drawing and explained the pros before the district road safety committee a month ago and the committee has also allowed them to conduct trial runs at those three places.

“But due to delay from the response in NHAI, the trial run at Eachanari and Sindhamani is getting delayed. We decided to take this issue to the district road safety committee for proper approval considering the advantages of this plan,” a police officer said.

