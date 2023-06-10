Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan inspects road work

The quality of the tar mixture and road stability were checked. "The corporation has identified roads that were not relaid for 20 to 30 years.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan along with deputy mayor Jenitta and north zone president Tho Nirmalraj, inspected road laying work between Mattakadai and Buckle Odai via Davispuram main road, on Friday. The road is being relaid after two decades.

The quality of the tar mixture and road stability were checked. "The corporation has identified roads that were not relaid for 20 to 30 years. These roads remain poorly maintained and are filled with potholes. The reconstruction of main connectivity roads have almost finished in the corporation areas," said Jegan, adding that roads measuring 4.5 metre, 5.50 metre, 7.5 metre and 9 metre are being taken for the end-to-end road project for removal and prevention of encroachments.  

Meanwhile, the corporation has planned to plant around 1,200 sapling on a piece of land retrieved from an encroachment at Third Mile bridge area, as a part of celebrating DMK stalwart Karunanidhi's centenary birth anniversary. That site was also visited by the team.

