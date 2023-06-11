Home States Tamil Nadu

‘10 city bus shelters unsafe for women in Chennai’

According to the report, bus stops and depots need to be safe for women and easily accessible for persons with disabilities.

The Guindy bus terminus lacks adequate lighting, while the toilets near it are closed, states the report | P Ravikumar

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A safety audit report on bus shelters in the city, undertaken for the Chennai Corporation by Gender and Policy Lab, Delhi-based Safetipin and Chennai-based Prajnya, has found that 10 bus stops and bus shelters are not safe for women. Among them, nine are managed by the corporation and one by the highways department.

The bus stops include - Korukkupet, Ambedkar College (towards Central and Red Hills), Ashok Pillar, Chinandi Madabam, IOC Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Vyasarpadi Market, SIDCO, Vasuki Nagar, Teacher Training College and Saidapet (maintained by highways department).

According to the report, bus stops and depots need to be safe for women and easily accessible for persons with disabilities. The findings reveal that bus shelters lack lighting and signages, there are no pedestrian crossings nearby, some are located near liquor shops, the approach roads are dark, there are dark spaces behind the bus shelter and there is no shelter at some bus stops.

The report also stated that two bus depots managed by the corporation - Broadway Bus Terminus and Guindy Bus Terminus - have poor lighting, encroachments, no ramp provisions for people with disabilities and lack of seating and signages. 

The report also states that unwanted activities were going on at the IOC bus stand, KKD Nagar bus depot and Muthamizh Nagar bus. Men were found drinking on the approach road towards the KKD Nagar bus depot and men were found urinating in public in the depot. The dark spots behind the IOC bus stand were being used for illegal activities and substance abuse was observed behind the toilets at Muthamizh Nagar bus depot.

The Ambedkar College bus stop was another location for substance abuse and public urination while substance abuse and rowdyism was found at Ashok Pillar Bus Stop, the report stated.

