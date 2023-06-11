Tamil Nadu forest dept starts collecting entry fee through ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Saturday started collecting entry fees from the tourists digitally using ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta junction, a popular tourist spot in the state. Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department launched the initiative in the presence of Nilgiris Forest Division DFO S Gowtham as its four-day trial was successful. Speaking at the event, she said its first of its kind initiative and it will bring transparency in entry fee collection and ease the traffic.

As per sources, Rs 40 is being charged for cars and jeeps, while Rs 70 is for Maxi cars or Tempo Traveller. Rs 20 is charged for a two-wheeler. Forest department sources said that around 2,500 vehicles pass through the area a day this season, of which entry fees are collected through FASTag for the first 2,000 vehicles. The remaining 500 vehicles are charged manually with cash, Gpay and UPI etc.

DFO Gowtham told TNIE that they have introduced the system with the help of ICICI Bank to ensure accountability, efficiency and transparency as part of digitalisation to provide public service at the next level. But it does not mean that the earlier collection system was not transparent.

“We have introduced this new system in Doddabetta on a pilot basis and a similar initiative will be introduced in other tourist places like Bykara and Avalanche, where the entry fee is collected by the forest department. The preliminary works in this regard are in progress,” he added. A few days ago Supriya Sahu also released a separate logo for the Nilgiris forest division.

