Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu forest dept starts collecting entry fee through ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Saturday started collecting entry fees from the tourists digitally using ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta junction, a popular tourist spot in the state.

Published: 11th June 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

As per sources, Rs 40 is being charged for cars and jeeps, while Rs 70 is for Maxi cars or Tempo Traveller. Rs 20 is charged for a two-wheeler.

As per sources, Rs 40 is being charged for cars and jeeps, while Rs 70 is for Maxi cars or Tempo Traveller. Rs 20 is charged for a two-wheeler.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Saturday started collecting entry fees from the tourists digitally using ‘FASTag’ at Doddabetta junction, a popular tourist spot in the state. Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department launched the initiative in the presence of Nilgiris Forest Division DFO S Gowtham as its four-day trial was successful. Speaking at the event, she said its first of its kind initiative and it will bring transparency in entry fee collection and ease the traffic.

As per sources, Rs 40 is being charged for cars and jeeps, while Rs 70 is for Maxi cars or Tempo Traveller. Rs 20 is charged for a two-wheeler. Forest department sources said that around 2,500 vehicles pass through the area a day this season, of which entry fees are collected through FASTag for the first 2,000 vehicles. The remaining 500 vehicles are charged manually with cash, Gpay and UPI etc.

DFO Gowtham told TNIE that they have introduced the system with the help of ICICI Bank to ensure accountability, efficiency and transparency as part of digitalisation to provide public service at the next level. But it does not mean that the earlier collection system was not transparent.

“We have introduced this new system in Doddabetta on a pilot basis and a similar initiative will be introduced in other tourist places like Bykara and Avalanche, where the entry fee is collected by the forest department. The preliminary works in this regard are in progress,”  he added. A few days ago Supriya Sahu also released a separate logo for the Nilgiris forest division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fastagentry fee Tamil Nadu Forest Department
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp