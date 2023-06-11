Home States Tamil Nadu

This June is one of Chennai’s hottest

In June 2019, we had 14 days where the temperatures crossed 40 degrees. Likewise, the June in 2009 had 10 such days and nine days in 2012.   

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days.

Image used for representation. (Photo | Prasant Madugula , EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The city has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on eight out of 10 days this month so far, making it one of the hottest June in the city’s history.  Official statistics with the regional meteorological centre show that the Nungambakkam weather station recorded temperatures above 41 degrees on five days this month and above 42 degrees twice. 

On June 3 and 6, the city recorded 42.1 and 42.3 degrees. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of June in 11 years and has remained four degrees above normal, forcing the state government to postpone school reopening. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John told TNIE, going by historical data and considering the hot and humid forecast for another 3-4 days, this June month will end up among the top hottest months. In June 2019, we had 14 days where the temperatures crossed 40 degrees. Likewise, the June in 2009 had 10 such days and nine days in 2012.   

On June 3 and 6, the city recorded 42.1 and 42.3 degrees Celcius. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of June in 11 years

The reason for such freakish hot weather was the delayed onset of southwest monsoon. “Normally the period before the southwest monsoon onset is the hottest for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Ranipet and Vellore. A delay of more than a week has pushed the dog days well into the first 10 days of June. The monsoon onset was delayed due to the cyclone in Arabian Sea. Also, low pressure/upper air circulation persisted for almost five days near Burma, this made the offshore winds strong and delayed the entry of sea breeze,” John said.  

Normally around 12 noon the sea breeze will enter the city, but this June, the sea breeze was entering the city by 2-3 pm and 3-4 pm in western part of the city.  P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the temperature would continue to hover around 40 degrees for another two days. The temperature warning is valid till June 11. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted in few pockets of Tamil Nadu as southwest monsoon slowly arrives in the State. The city witnessed sporadic rainfall on Saturday evening as Meenambakkam recorded 14 cm of rainfall.

