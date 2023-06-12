Home States Tamil Nadu

Child-labour free Tamil Nadu by 2025: CM MK Stalin

Children attend school not only to acquire knowledge but also to exchange smiles with their peers and experience the essence of life.

Published: 12th June 2023

child labour

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin has said Tamil Nadu government is committed to achieving a child labour-free state by 2025. He posted a tweet in this regard on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour being observed on June 12.

Stalin highlighted the importance of sending children to schools. “It is a big crime to take children out of schools and send them to work when they should be enjoying themselves by playing, discussing and telling stories. Children attend school not only to acquire knowledge but also to exchange smiles with their peers and experience the essence of life.”

Stating the government’s goal of abolishing child labour practices, he said, “The government considers this as its prime duty and is spreading awareness. The government’s goal is to create a child labour-free Tamil Nadu by 2025.” Stalin also urged departments to implement the programmes initiated by the government and called upon companies to wholeheartedly cooperate in eradicating child labour practices.

