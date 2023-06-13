Fortified biscuits to be given to 40K children in Villupuram

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  As part of the state government's initiative to address malnutrition, Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated a scheme that entails the distribution of health biscuits to malnourished children in the age group of six months to 18 years in Villupuram on Monday. The event was held at Keezhperumbakkam anganwadi.

According to official sources, "Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 1.4 lakh children will be provided with fortified biscuits under the scheme, which will benefit 40,000 children identified by the social welfare department in Villupuram."

Jeevan said, "On Monday, we inspected nursing homes and integrated service centres in Villupuram. Subsequently, a review of departmental work was carried out with officers from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts. In the last two years, 89 unlicensed childcare centres have been shut in Tamil Nadu. In Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai Districts, accredited child care centres are functioning."

She added that counselling for minor girl victims of sexual abuse will be implemented by the government soon. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan were also present. Later, a meeting on development projects in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore was held at Villupuram Collectorate.

