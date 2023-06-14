Doctors advise bypass surgery for Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A medical bulletin from the Omandurar hospital said that Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise duty Senthil Balaji (47) underwent a coronary angiogram at 10.40 am on Wednesday. It revealed triple vessel disease, for which CABG-Bypass Surgery is advised at the earliest, it added.

The minister complained of chest pain while being taken for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The medical report will also be sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by the ED to ask their opinion, said sources.

The minister was arrested in connection with the cash for jobs scam when he was the transport minister during AIADMK regime in 2011-15. CM MK Stalin visited Senthil Balaji at the hospital. Ministers PK Sekar Babu, M Subramanian and Udhayanidhi Stalin are still in the hospital.

According to the doctors, Senthil Balaji complained of chest pain and discomfort and there were variations in his ECG.

When Senthil Balaji was taken in a car probably the one used by the ED officials, initially, it was believed that he was being taken to the ED office in Nungambakkam for further interrogation. But within a few seconds, the situation changed as Balaji was seen screaming in pain holding his chest. He was seen in the very same dress he wore when he returned to his home on Tuesday morning after hearing the news about ED officials were searching his house.

