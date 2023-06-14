Will hike milk procurement price in TN: Minister T Mano Thangaraj

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After inspecting Madurai Aavin plant, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj said he would take steps to increase milk procurement in Aavin and also raise the procurement price. He also distributed welfare aid worth Rs 55 lakh to 154 beneficiaries. The minister said disbursal of loans for dairy farmers and steps to bridge the gap between the milk federation and the farmers are being taken to increase the quantity of milk procured from around 40 lakh litres to 60 lakh litres. Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Union's Madurai district treasurer K Inbaraj said they requested the minister to raise the procurement price of milk by Rs 10 per litre, provide 50% subsidy for cow fodder, and wrest back control of the fodder factory near Kappalur.