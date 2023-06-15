95K students await degrees, Bharathiar University seeks date for convocation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University on Tuesday sent a letter to Raj Bhavan seeking permission to hold a convocation. According to top officials, 95,211 students from the university and affiliated colleges are waiting to receive degree certificates since 2022.

“Without degree certificates, their higher education is affected, especially students who want to study abroad as they are unable to apply for higher studies,” sources added. When contacted, a top officer in the university told TNIE, “Earlier there was a procedure that the university will send a letter to Raj Bhavan seeking a date to hold the convocation ceremony.

Then officers of the Raj Bhavan will finalize the date and inform the universities. Now the situation has changed. Raj Bhavan now tells universities when to send letters seeking approval for dates to hold the ceremony. Based on it, we sent a letter to Raj Bhavan.” He expressed hope that the convocation ceremony would be held next month. Meanwhile, after a five-month gap, a syndicate meeting will be held at the university on Thursday.

