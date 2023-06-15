Home States Tamil Nadu

Silk cocoon price falls by L200/kg, farmers upset

MG Manivannan, a farmer from Madhikonpalayam in Dharmapuri said,  “There are two reasons for the decline in prices.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

In the last few months, the price of silk cocoons has fallen and farmers attribute it to Grasserie infection which is seasonal.

In the last few months, the price of silk cocoons has fallen and farmers attribute it to Grasserie infection which is seasonal.

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Grasserie disease, a viral infection that forms black spots on the surface of silk cocoons, has affected the quality of cocoons and pulled prices down, rue farmers in the district.

The cocoon market in Dharmapuri Four Roads junction is one of the largest in the state, with over 2,000 kg of cocoons auctioned daily. In the last few months, the price of silk cocoons has fallen and farmers attribute it to Grasserie infection which is seasonal.

K Ajithkumar, a sericulturist from Pennagaram told TNIE, “Since March, the returns have been poor. In February, we got Rs 750 (max) and Rs 560 (min) per kg. But in late April we got Rs 550 (max) and Rs 350 (min). The Tamil Nadu sericulture department must take steps to improve prices by providing more marketing avenues for farmers.”

MG Manivannan, a farmer from Madhikonpalayam in Dharmapuri said,  “There are two reasons for the decline in prices. The main reason for the massive price drops in the past few months is due to the impact of Grasserie disease. This disease causes black spots and the surface of the silk cocoon. The silkworms die in the early state of cocoon development and so the quality drastically reduces. Most traders would often not buy these infected cocoons and this has directly impacted the market.

Another reason is the reduction in the price of silk yarn, a few months ago the price of a kg of silk yarn was around Rs 6000 to Rs 7000. But now it is only between Rs 4000 and Rs 4,500. There is a lack of demand in the market and this is reflected in the cocoon trade also”, he said.

When contacted, officials in the sericulture market said, “Regarding the price drop, the market is recovering. As opposed to the prices a few months ago, now prices are improving. On Wednesday, a kg was sold for Rs 560 (max) and Rs 432 (min). We auctioned off over 2,574 kg.” Commenting on the price drop officials added, “Grasserie is a viral infection due to the erratic climate conditions.

A few months ago the rains were severe and then there was a severe heat wave, this led to the spread of ‘Grasserie’ being spread from the mulberry plants. Proper management of disinfecting is sufficient to eradicate the problem. Moreover, this price drop is not an issue as seasonal fluctuations are common”, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grasserie disease silkworms silk cocoons
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp