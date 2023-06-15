Silk cocoon price falls by L200/kg, farmers upset

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Grasserie disease, a viral infection that forms black spots on the surface of silk cocoons, has affected the quality of cocoons and pulled prices down, rue farmers in the district.

The cocoon market in Dharmapuri Four Roads junction is one of the largest in the state, with over 2,000 kg of cocoons auctioned daily. In the last few months, the price of silk cocoons has fallen and farmers attribute it to Grasserie infection which is seasonal.

K Ajithkumar, a sericulturist from Pennagaram told TNIE, “Since March, the returns have been poor. In February, we got Rs 750 (max) and Rs 560 (min) per kg. But in late April we got Rs 550 (max) and Rs 350 (min). The Tamil Nadu sericulture department must take steps to improve prices by providing more marketing avenues for farmers.”

MG Manivannan, a farmer from Madhikonpalayam in Dharmapuri said, “There are two reasons for the decline in prices. The main reason for the massive price drops in the past few months is due to the impact of Grasserie disease. This disease causes black spots and the surface of the silk cocoon. The silkworms die in the early state of cocoon development and so the quality drastically reduces. Most traders would often not buy these infected cocoons and this has directly impacted the market.

Another reason is the reduction in the price of silk yarn, a few months ago the price of a kg of silk yarn was around Rs 6000 to Rs 7000. But now it is only between Rs 4000 and Rs 4,500. There is a lack of demand in the market and this is reflected in the cocoon trade also”, he said.

When contacted, officials in the sericulture market said, “Regarding the price drop, the market is recovering. As opposed to the prices a few months ago, now prices are improving. On Wednesday, a kg was sold for Rs 560 (max) and Rs 432 (min). We auctioned off over 2,574 kg.” Commenting on the price drop officials added, “Grasserie is a viral infection due to the erratic climate conditions.

A few months ago the rains were severe and then there was a severe heat wave, this led to the spread of ‘Grasserie’ being spread from the mulberry plants. Proper management of disinfecting is sufficient to eradicate the problem. Moreover, this price drop is not an issue as seasonal fluctuations are common”, they said.

