Governor RN Ravi refuses to reallocate depts held by Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday returned a file on the reallocation of portfolios of minister V Senthil Balaji, saying an ‘incorrect’ and ‘misleading’ reason has been cited by the government for reallocation.

Hours later, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the governor that he has no power to seek reasons for a change of portfolios. Facing an interrogation would not affect a minister’s continuation in his post, the CM’s reply said.

Higher education minister K Ponmudy told reporters that as per the Constitution, the CM alone has the discretionary powers to change or reallocate the portfolios of ministers and the governor referring to the ED’s interrogation of the minister is unnecessary.

‘Returning file tantamount to interference’

According to sources, the governor had sought ‘correct’ reason for the reallocation of portfolios after the government’s file said Balaji has been hospitalised for health issues, and since he was being treated at the hospital, his portfolios needed to be reallocated.

Ponmudy also said the CM had recommended that the portfolios of Senthil Balaji be reallocated to ministers Thangam Thennarasu (electricity portfolio) and S Muthusamy (excise and prohibition) and that Balaji would continue as a minister without a portfolio until he recovers.

“The CM had said the governor returning the file raising unnecessary issues is tantamount to interference in government administration and is also against the Constitution. In his reply, the CM had requested the governor to give his approval for the recommendation for reallocation of portfolios,” Ponmudy said.

The minister also said the government has sent a reply on the very next day to the governor’s letter dated May 31 in which he had advised the CM to drop Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers. In the letter, the CM had pointed out that the governor’s letter was violative of the Constitution and he has no powers to make recommendations for dropping or appointing ministers.

The CM’s reply on June 1 also made it clear that there is no need for ministers to step down just because they face cases. Ponmudy also pointed out that cases were pending against union home minister Amit Shah and there are cases pending against 33 Union ministers now. The governor should first write to the BJP to drop these ministers, the minister said.

