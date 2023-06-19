Institute of Distance Education to launch new courses in B.Ed, MBA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Institute of Distance Education (IDE) at University of Madras will soon roll out a B.Ed. program and MBA in data analytics. The institute is expecting UGC approval by next week and plans to start the courses from the coming academic year.

“There is a lot of demand for B.Ed. courses in distance mode among working professionals. Distance mode is not available in many colleges and universities as the majority of them offer the course in regular mode only. Keeping in mind the high demand, we have sought permission from UGC to start the course along with MBA in data analytics,” said S Aravindhan, director of IDE.

The number of seats for the course will be decided on the basis of the number of applications, said the director. Currently, IDE offers five MBA programmes. “We were receiving many inquiries about the MBA in data analytics. As there is a good demand for it and our experts decided to start this new course.

All our MBA programmes are the most sought after courses in distance education,” said an IDE official. IDE has applied to UGC seeking renewal for the existing 35 courses offered by it, which include diploma and degree programmes.

