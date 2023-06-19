Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur Corporation spent Rs 440 on a broom: RTI reply

On 10 August 2022, the civic body procured these tools from a vendor at the total cost of Rs 21.58 lakh.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Broom

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Tiruppur City Corporation procured 800 broomsticks at the whopping rate of Rs 440 a piece each, it replied to a RTI query. According to the reply, filed in response to the RTI query filed by an activist John Samuel, on 6 June 2022, the Corporation floated a tender to purchase 13 tools for sanitary workers including plastic bins, sweeper brushes, brooms etc.

On 10 August 2022, the civic body procured these tools from a vendor at the total cost of Rs 21.58 lakh. Among the items were 800 broom sticks with handle at the cost of Rs 3.53 lakh. The cost of procurement of each broom was Rs 440, the corporation said.

Speaking to TNIE, John Samuel said,"The price of a broom tied to a pole is Rs 100 where the civic body paid Rs 440 per piece. These items could be bought at lowest price from hawkers along Noyyal river. But authorities bought at high price, which is a waste of taxpayers money and caused loss to the government.

When I questioned officials from health department of the corporation, the tender process was initiated and approved by top officials. I then filed an RTI query and the details were declared. When questioned on the issue, top officials from the civic body remained tight lipped."

Tiruppur City Corporation - Commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said,"I am not aware of the items procured through tender for sanitary workers last year. I took charge two months ago. But I will check with the list of items individually with the price. All he tender documents related to sanitary equipment for all the periods will also be scrutinized on the issue."

