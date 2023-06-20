No relief for Tamil Nadu minister in illegal mining and corruption case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the proceedings in a case of illegal mining and corruption against the minister for higher education K Ponmudi, his son MP Gautham Sigamani and other relatives.

Justice G Chandrasekharan had recently dismissed a petition filed by Gautham seeking to stay the proceedings pending before the special court for cases against MP/MLAs and the principal district sessions court in Villupuram. The judge also refused to quash the case as sought by the petitioner.

The case was registered against Ponmudi, his son and other relatives for causing a loss of Rs 28.36 crore to the state through excessive mining of red sand without paying a seigniorage fee.

Ponmudi is facing charges of abusing and misusing his official position as a minister. He is also accused of influencing authorities to grant licenses for mining when he was holding the portfolio of mines and minerals from February 13, 2007 to May 15, 2011, in the then DMK government.

“From the consideration of the materials produced in the case, there are materials available to form an opinion that there are grounds for presuming the petitioner has committed the offences alleged in the chargesheet and to frame appropriate charges,” the judge said while dismissing the petition.

