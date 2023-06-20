Home States Tamil Nadu

No relief for Tamil Nadu minister in illegal mining and corruption case

The case was registered against Ponmudi, his son and other relatives for causing a loss of Rs 28.36 crore to the state through excessive mining of red sand without paying seigniorage fee.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

K Ponmudi

K Ponmudi (Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has refused to stay the proceedings in a case of illegal mining and corruption against the minister for higher education K Ponmudi, his son MP Gautham Sigamani and other relatives.

Justice G Chandrasekharan had recently dismissed a petition filed by Gautham seeking to stay the proceedings pending before the special court for cases against MP/MLAs and the principal district sessions court in Villupuram. The judge also refused to quash the case as sought by the petitioner.

The case was registered against Ponmudi, his son and other relatives for causing a loss of Rs 28.36 crore to the state through excessive mining of red sand without paying a seigniorage fee.

Ponmudi is facing charges of abusing and misusing his official position as a minister. He is also accused of influencing authorities to grant licenses for mining when he was holding the portfolio of mines and minerals from February 13, 2007 to May 15, 2011, in the then DMK government.

“From the consideration of the materials produced in the case, there are materials available to form an opinion that there are grounds for presuming the petitioner has committed the offences alleged in the chargesheet and to frame appropriate charges,” the judge said while dismissing the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudi Madras High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp