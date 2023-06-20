Home States Tamil Nadu

SpiceJet suspends flight on Puducherry - Bengaluru - Hyderabad route till July 2

SpiceJet image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  SpiceJet flights have temporarily suspended some of Hyderabad and Bengaluru-bound flights operating from Puducherry to accommodate special carriers for Haj pilgrims till July 2. Operation on the aforementioned routes will resume on July 3.

Spice Jet is operating special flights to Jeddah by withdrawing some carriers on certain busy routes. These include the Q400 Bombardier aircraft, which ply on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru route, and have been diverted, sources said.

While flight occupancy on Hyderabad - Puducherry route stands at around 80% on weekdays and 90 to 95 % on weekends, those on the Puducherry - Bengaluru route have recorded around 40 to 50% occupancy not only on weekdays but also on weekends, sources added. Thus, the operator chose to withdraw flights on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Bengaluru sector.

Although operations will resume from July 3, sources said that it will be withdrawn temporarily again in August when special flights will bring back pilgrims from Jeddah.

