TASMAC to close 500 liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is set to shut down its 500 retail liquor outlets across the state starting from Thursday, said a statement issued by the corporation.

The move, aimed at reducing the number of liquor outlets in the state, comes after an announcement made in the Assembly.

TASMAC outlets with low sales and outlets located near residential areas, temples, and schools have been identified for shutting down, a senior official said.

A total of 138 shops in the Chennai zone, 78 in Coimbatore, 125 in Madurai, 59 in Salem, and 100 in Tiruchy are among the establishments that will be closed down, the official added.

