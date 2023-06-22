AIADMK takes Senthil Balaji ouster as TN Minister demand to streets

By Express News Service

The members of AIADMK on Thursday staged demonstrations in all district headquarters across the state condemning the DMK government on various counts - rise in prices of essential commodities, deterioration of law and order etc, and demanding the ouster of minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, since he has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with cash-for-jobs scam.

Leading the agitation in Chennai, former minister D Jayakumar alleged that the law and order situation has been deteriorating in Tamil Nadu ever since the DMK government assumed power. Despite claims about carrying out works for preventing waterlogging, Chennai faced water stagnation in 160 places due to flash rains a couple of days ago. He said if Senthil Balaji opens his mouth, many heads would roll in the DMK, and “that is why Chief Minister MK Stalin is jittery over the arrest of Balaji”.

In Coimbatore, former minister SP Velumani alleged the DMK government, in its efforts to cover up the bad reputation it has earned, is planning to arrest five former AIADMK ministers including him. He said the AIADMK ministers are never afraid of getting arrested.

In Erode, former Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the DMK government has not implemented any significant projects in the last two-and-a-half years in the state, and instead, it has been inaugurating the projects that were initiated by the former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his regime.

AIADMK cadre led by former minister Mohan staged a protest in Tiruchy demanding Balaji’s resignation. They also blamed the DMK government for the allegations being made against ministers, and the deteriorating law and order situation.

No protest against Balaji in Karur

Though demonstrations and protests were taken out throughout the state demanding to remove Balaji from cabinet, the AIADMK party workers didn’t conduct any protest in Karur, Senthil Balaji’s hometown, as the police department denied them permission citing law and order issues and chance for a clash between the workers of AIADMK and DMK.

Former ministers SP Shanmuganathan and Kadambur Raju jointly led the agitation in Thoothukudi. Shanmuganathan questioned the rationale behind keeping Balaji in the cabinet even after the ED’s arrest. Shanmuganathan alleged Balaji was shifted to Kauvery hospital only to escape the ED investigation related to the huge wealth amassed by the DMK top brass with whom Balaji has close links.

In Villupuram, former minister and AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam led the protest. “It is a surprise to know that only after the ED raid, Balaji was diagnosed with severe cardiac blocks and Balaji survived it for the last eight days,” Shanmugam said and alleged Balaji was doing this to escape arrest.

“Action must be taken against the minister as per protocol of the ED. If Balaji is not corrupt he could have faced the raid very easily. Shanmugam condemned the state government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for protecting the minister.

(With inputs from Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Karur, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Villupuram)

