Welfare schemes keep Tamil Nadu on top of social indices: Milk and Dairy Development Minister

Minister Mano Thangaraj gives away awards at the at the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards in Chennai on Wednesday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Welfare schemes are the reason behind Tamil Nadu’s good performance on various social development indicators, said Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj at the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and The New Indian Express.

“We have to accept that we need to catch up in terms of education infrastructure when compared to international standards and have to bring research and development to the area. Some states only focus on infrastructure development and criticise welfare policies in Tamil Nadu. However, an in-depth study will reveal that welfare schemes is the reason why the state is performing well in several social indicators as it gives opportunities for the underprivileged to come up,” said the minister.

Stating that the scholarship scheme for first-generation graduates introduced by former chief minister Kalaingar Karunanidhi helped several students to pursue higher education, he said that the gross enrolment ratio of women has improved to 72% in Tamil Nadu, against the national average of 24.1%, following the introduction of Pudhumai Penn scheme. 

GSK Velu, Chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare/Neuberg Diagnostics Group of Companies, who inaugurated the event, said it was the industry’s attempt towards appreciating all those who are helping to build a better tomorrow.

Bhupesh Nagarajan, co-chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD, Indira Group of Companies, said that the knowledge economy has played a vital role in India marching towards being the third largest economy in the world. “Higher education plays a vital role in pushing India into the world’s top five economies. It provides a skilled workforce that is capable of driving innovation and scientific advancements,” he added.

A total of 25 awards were presented at the event that had three plenary sessions.

