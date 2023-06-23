Home States Tamil Nadu

Those opposing NEP will soon accept it: Governor RN Ravi

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi being felicitated at the national conference on NEP organised at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  National Education Policy 2020, is not just a policy it’s a revolutionary transformational formula. Those opposing it will eventually accept it, said governor RN Ravi on Thursday at the valedictory function of a national conference organised at Guru Nanak College on “Implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education institutions: challenges and strategies.” 

He further stated that though NEP is the third educational policy in the country, in many ways it is the first one as the earlier two education policies were informative in nature. “The education system which we inherited from colonial rule was not appropriate. The lack of belongingness to the nation was missing in it. However, NEP is designed keeping in mind the current day needs of the nation.” He also stated that complete decolonisation of the mind is yet to happen in the country. 

“The NEP 2020 is not framed by any government or bureaucrat. Experts from different sections of the society have come together and framed the education policy keeping in mind the current day needs of the nation,” said Ravi. He said the objective of NEP 2020 policy is to equip the students with knowledge with which they can march into the world and make a place for themselves.

He added that as per UGC figures, over 70% of students in our universities and colleges are studying humanities. “I am not saying humanities is bad , but is it appropriate in this age? We have to create an education system where there is greater emphasis on STEM, science technology,” said the governor.

