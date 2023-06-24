Home States Tamil Nadu

JD instructs hospital superintendent to furnish information on doctors' attendance in TN's Tenkasi

Published: 24th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Joint Director (Health Services) Premalatha, who is also the appellate authority under RTI Act, instructed Government District Headquarters Hospital's superintendent Jesline to provide information regarding biometric attendance of doctors, private practice and action taken against the doctors who were doing private practice during duty hours.
 
The Public Information Officer of the hospital had failed to respond to the RTI application filed by TNIE on March 24. The information sought through the application included timing of morning and evening OP and ward-rounds of doctors, duty chat, details of biometric attendance, CCTV footage, list of doctors who are running private hospitals and their own clinic, and action taken against the doctors who were engaged in private practice during duty hours.

The RTI application was filed after patients and activists alleged doctors of the hospital were coming late to duty and leaving the hospital early to treat their patients in their own clinic or private hospital where they are practising. "Apart from providing the applicant with the information, a copy of the same should be sent to the JD office," Premalatha said in her letter to Jesline.

