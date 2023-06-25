17-year-old raped, brother among 4 held under Pocso

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Four persons, including the victim’s brother, were arrested under Pocso Act near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri on Friday. According to sources, the relatives of a 17-year-old girl found that she was five months pregnant a few days ago.

The girl revealed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by four relatives, including her brother. The villagers tried to solve the issue by khap panchayat, but when the issue came to the knowledge of the girl’s relative at Dharmapuri, they approached Krishnagiri District Child Protection Unit, who took her for counselling. She has lodged a complaint with Uthangarai police.”

The case was transferred to Uthangarai All Women’s Police Station and the four were booked under Section 5 (l), (j) (ii) r/ w 6 of Pocso Act. “The vicitm was sent to medical examination at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital,” sources said, adding that the four accused were remanded to Krishnagiri sub- jail on Friday evening.

