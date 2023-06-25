Now, buy sanitary pads at PDS shops in Karur

Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector Dr T Prabhushankar launching the initiative at a fair price shop at Metu Mahadhanapuram in Karur district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR:  In a novel initiative in the state, the district administration on Saturday launched the sale of sanitary napkins made by women self-help groups (SHGs) at 21 fair-price shops in both rural and urban areas of the district. A pack of ‘Thozhi’ sanitary napkins is about 25% cheaper than those available in the market, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, who launched its sale at the fair price shop at Metu Mahadhanapuram in Krishnarayapuram union, said.

Mentioning ‘Thozhi’ to be a first in the state, the collector said the initiative aims at improving menstrual hygiene for all women in the district by increasing the availability of sanitary napkins at an affordable price.  Fair price shops are located even in remote locations and hence using them as sale outlets shall improve availability. Further, it will serve to break the social taboos surrounding menstruation, he added.
A pack of six ‘Thozhi’ sanitary napkins is priced at Rs 30.

While mentioning that the product would be improved based on consumer feedback, which shall be sought through a form, the collector said the initiative will be expanded to other parts of the district in the coming days. “We’re also planning to procure machinery for the women SHGs,” he added.  Srinivasan, project director (women’s project), Kantharasa, cooperative society joint registrar, Deputy Collector Saibudeen, Krishnarayapuram Tahsildar Mohanraj and BDO Saravanan were present during the sales launch.

