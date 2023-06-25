Retiring as a cop with integrity achievement: DGP Sylendra Babu

By Express News Service

ERODE: Retiring from the police department with integrity is a great achievement, said Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu in Erode on Saturday. He is getting retired from the service on June 30.

Speaking to the reporters after inspecting Gobichettipalyalm police station, he said, “I started my police career at Gobichettipalayam Station in 1989, when the threat of Veerappan was looming large over the forest areas. During the search for him, several firings took place and arrested many members of his gang. Also, 30 years ago, Gobichettipalayam was a haven for illicit liquor sellers and we took steps to control it. However, now the town is very peaceful and is close to my heart.”

“I am going to retire soon and retiring from the service with integrity is a great achievement. We must maintain integrity throughout our career and this is my message for young police officers,” he added.

He further said the women’s safety program introduced by the state police department on June 20 for the safety of women travellers at night got 60 calls in three days.

Sylendra Babu, who arrived in Erode on Saturday, inspected the District Superintendent of Police office, following which he visited Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Hasanur and Thalavadi police stations. He also distributed prizes and certificates of appreciation to the police personnel for their excellent work. Erode SP G Jawahar, ASP K Balamurugan and other officials were present.

ERODE: Retiring from the police department with integrity is a great achievement, said Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu in Erode on Saturday. He is getting retired from the service on June 30. Speaking to the reporters after inspecting Gobichettipalyalm police station, he said, “I started my police career at Gobichettipalayam Station in 1989, when the threat of Veerappan was looming large over the forest areas. During the search for him, several firings took place and arrested many members of his gang. Also, 30 years ago, Gobichettipalayam was a haven for illicit liquor sellers and we took steps to control it. However, now the town is very peaceful and is close to my heart.” “I am going to retire soon and retiring from the service with integrity is a great achievement. We must maintain integrity throughout our career and this is my message for young police officers,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said the women’s safety program introduced by the state police department on June 20 for the safety of women travellers at night got 60 calls in three days. Sylendra Babu, who arrived in Erode on Saturday, inspected the District Superintendent of Police office, following which he visited Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Hasanur and Thalavadi police stations. He also distributed prizes and certificates of appreciation to the police personnel for their excellent work. Erode SP G Jawahar, ASP K Balamurugan and other officials were present.