Tamil Nadu sets up state authority for conservation of birds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set up a state bird authority to strengthen the conservation of birds. The state has 17 sanctuaries out of which 14 are also Ramsar sites.

The authority will undertake the preparation of integrated management plans for bird sanctuaries to improve conditions for nesting, map new locations, undertake the restoration of sanctuaries and improve visitor facilities through community-based eco-tourism.

Environment, climate change and forests secretary Supriya Sahu will head the nine-member authority. It will map various geographical locations in Tamil Nadu visited by native and migratory birds to prepare an action plan for creating new protected areas.

It will also review and undertake the restoration of sanctuaries with regard to current habitat, take steps to remove invasives and support the plantation of trees for nesting. Besides, the authority will undertake an assessment of visitor facilities at each sanctuary and review them for improvement including bird watching, bird walks, provision of handbooks reading materials and display of information about birds in that area.

