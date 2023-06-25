Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sets up state authority for conservation of birds

It will also review and undertake the restoration of sanctuaries with regard to current habitat, take steps to remove invasives and support plantation of trees for nesting. 

Published: 25th June 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds

Image for representational purpose only. | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set up a state bird authority to strengthen the conservation of birds. The state has 17 sanctuaries out of which 14 are also Ramsar sites.

The authority will undertake the preparation of integrated management plans for bird sanctuaries to improve conditions for nesting, map new locations, undertake the restoration of sanctuaries and improve visitor facilities through community-based eco-tourism.

Environment, climate change and forests secretary Supriya Sahu will head the nine-member authority.  It will map various geographical locations in Tamil Nadu visited by native and migratory birds to prepare an action plan for creating new protected areas.

It will also review and undertake the restoration of sanctuaries with regard to current habitat, take steps to remove invasives and support the plantation of trees for nesting. Besides, the authority will undertake an assessment of visitor facilities at each sanctuary and review them for improvement including bird watching, bird walks, provision of handbooks reading materials and display of information about birds in that area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bird sanctuaries
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp