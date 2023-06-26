 '75 per cent of vitiligo patients develop psychological stress'

TIRUNELVELI: The dermatology department at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) in association with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL) organised an awareness campaign and a one-week-long medical camp to commemorate World Vitiligo Day. In her inaugural address, TvMCH Dean Dr C Revathy Balan said 75% of vitiligo patients develop psychological distress. Vitiligo is a disease caused by the absence of black pigment on the skin.
"While the prevalence of vitiligo worldwide is 0.5% to 2 %, in India the figure is as high as 3% - 8.8% among outpatients. Even though it is a common disease, 75% of the affected people develop psychological distress. Vitiligo is not a hereditary disease. People also compare it with leprosy, which is also curable, and get depressed. Vitiligo patients should not be isolated. To eliminate the stigma associated with the term 'kushtam', the nomenclature of this disease has been changed to 'venpulli'. The Tamil Nadu government has even issued a G.O. in this regard," said Revathy.
Nirmaladevi, HOD of Dermatology, TvMCH and National Vice President of IADVL explained that there is no harm even in a mother with a breast patch of vitiligo breast-feeding her child. "The disease is not contagious and treatment is also available. Vitiligo special medical camp is conducted every Tuesday. In 2023, 110 patients with vitiligo attended OPD of TvMCH. We provided phototherapy to 22 patients and performed surgical procedures like skin grafts on 20 patients. Some even came from faraway places to seek treatment in TVMCH," she added.
