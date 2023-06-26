DMK’s alliance partners will join us before 2024 Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK leader Jayakumar

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: SOME of the parties in alliance with the ruling DMK will join the AIADMK-led coalition in the coming days, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar told reporters on Sunday. He also dismissed the recent Patna conclave of opposition parties citing ‘differences of opinion’ among them, asserting that it would make no significant impact on the country’s political landscape.

Replying to a question on the conclave, Jayakumar said, “The 2024 LS poll is 10 months away. There are several differences of opinion among the opposition parties which attended the meeting, and there are more chances of a split.”

Taking a hit at Chief Minister MK Stalin for attending the meeting, Jayakumar said, “There are several problems in the state and there is strong anti-incumbency wave. Governor RN Ravi also visited Delhi to file a report about the scenario. There are possibilities of the state government being dissolved under Article 356, and people will actually welcome such a development.”

Jayakumar also claimed that apart from minister V Senthil Balaji, several other ministers are also likely under the Enforcement Directorate radar and might get arrested in the coming months. Talking about the political scenario in Tamil Nadu in connection with 2024 LS polls, Jayakumar said, “There are no permanent enemies or friends in politics. Several high jumps and long jumps (in the political landscape) are waiting to happen in the state.”

It is may be noted that similar views were expressed even by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other party leaders in the recent past. Talking about Jayakumar’s comment, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan told TNIE, “While he has expressed his desire, it remains to be seen whether his expectations will materialise. Past elections in the state have witnessed parties switching sides even after filing nominations.”

Another veteran political journalist, Raghavendra Ara, said, “It is an open secret that all parties in the DMK-led alliance are deeply dissatisfied with the ruling party on various issues. Left parties’ trade unions have been staging protests against functioning of the government. The parties have openly expressed discontent over issues like Vengaivayal among others.”

Ara also said if the AIADMK distances itself from the BJP, which has been a point of contention, there are higher chances of DMK’s alliance partners switching sides. He said most of the DMK’s current alliance partners were once part of the AIADMK’s alliance but had left the tie-up owing to the presence of the BJP.

A VCK leader, on condition of anonymity, stressed on the integrity of the DMK-Congress alliance saying they have no intention of breaking the alliance with the Dravidian major. He also dismissed Jayakumar’s comments as wishful thinking. Leaders from Left parties were not available for comment.

