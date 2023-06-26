Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor 'admitted' to have involved in child marriage: CPM leader demands action

Though 50% reservation has been given for women in Tamil Nadu local bodies, it is still men who dominate in the local bodies.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday said disciplinary action should be taken against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for allegedly crossing limits and making the claim that he was also involved in child marriage.  Balakrishnan also criticised the governor for allegedly speaking in favour of a deekshithar in Chidambaram who was arrested in connection with a child marriage case.

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Balakrishnan said the governor has spoken in support of the accused in the case besides openly admitting that he himself was involved in child marriage."Disciplinary action should be taken against the governor who has been crossing the limits in speech. He has been functioning for imposing the agenda of BJP in the state," Balakrishnan said, adding that the BJP has been threatening opposition parties using the Enforcement Directorate.

"The BJP's criticism of the opposition parties' meeting in Patna reveals that they are trembling in fear. Ever since the BJP came into power, attacks on women, including sexual assaults, have increased besides the denial of jobs to them. Though 50% reservation has been given for women in Tamil Nadu local bodies, it is still men who dominate in the local bodies. Every political party in the state must give importance to women," he added.

CPM senior functionary Vasuki, and district secretary Chellasamy among others participated in the press meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Balakrishnan Governor RN Ravi child marriage
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp