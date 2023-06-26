TN Governor 'admitted' to have involved in child marriage: CPM leader demands action

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday said disciplinary action should be taken against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for allegedly crossing limits and making the claim that he was also involved in child marriage. Balakrishnan also criticised the governor for allegedly speaking in favour of a deekshithar in Chidambaram who was arrested in connection with a child marriage case.



Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Balakrishnan said the governor has spoken in support of the accused in the case besides openly admitting that he himself was involved in child marriage."Disciplinary action should be taken against the governor who has been crossing the limits in speech. He has been functioning for imposing the agenda of BJP in the state," Balakrishnan said, adding that the BJP has been threatening opposition parties using the Enforcement Directorate.



"The BJP's criticism of the opposition parties' meeting in Patna reveals that they are trembling in fear. Ever since the BJP came into power, attacks on women, including sexual assaults, have increased besides the denial of jobs to them. Though 50% reservation has been given for women in Tamil Nadu local bodies, it is still men who dominate in the local bodies. Every political party in the state must give importance to women," he added.

CPM senior functionary Vasuki, and district secretary Chellasamy among others participated in the press meeting.

