Home States Tamil Nadu

Consumers feel the heat as vegetable prices soar in Tamil Nadu

Rise in temperature, lack of water have affected arrival to wholesale markets: Traders

Published: 27th June 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

While tomato price has shot up to `80/kg, wholesale price of onion and shallots jumped from `10/kg to `25 and `40 to around `70-`90 respectively. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Vegetable prices in the state are on a steep rise owing to reduced arrivals. The wholesale price of tomatoes doubled in Chennai to Rs 80 per kg on Monday from Rs 40 last week. 

The price of a 15-kg box of tomato increased from Rs 500 on Saturday to Rs 900 on Monday. It may increase further, according to traders. Tomatoes were sold at around Rs 100 a kg in the retail market. A retail trader at Koyambedu market, S Muhammed Rafiq, said the price rise over the week is owing to lack of supply, and it has badly affected business. 

In the last 30 days, wholesale price of onion and shallot (sambar onion) have jumped from Rs 10 a kg to Rs 25 a kg and Rs 40 a kg to hover aroundRs 70-Rs 90 a kg respectively.  Ginger price rose from Rs 60-Rs 70 to Rs 200 over a month.

Sabre beans price rose by Rs 80 a kg from 30 last month. Elephant yam (karunai kilangu) is sold at Rs 50 a kg against Rs 40 a kg last month, while yam (senai kilangu) price doubled to touch Rs 50 a kg. Brinjal and beetroot are sold at Rs 50 a kg. The price of snake gourd and chayote (chow chow) also touched Rs 30 a kg on Monday, seeing a gradual rise over the last 30 days. A few items like beans and ladies finger saw fluctuation in price with the latter staying between Rs 15 and Rs 60 a kg last month to Rs 35 a kg on Monday. Beans price came down from Rs 120 a kg to Rs 100.  

The intense heat and lack of water have affected arrivals to the wholesale market, thereby leading to the price rise, said Senthil Kumar of Anna Wholesale Vegetable Seller’s Association. “Prices are on the rise for the last one month and we expect it to go up further in the coming days as festivals are lined up before the Aadi month.” Muhurtham days on July 5, 7 and 9 are likely to increase demand.

Following the drop in arrival at MGR Market in Coimbatore, tomatoes were sold at Rs 80 a kg in the wholesale market and Rs 95 a kg in retail on Monday. “Due to limited arrival from nearby areas like Krishnagiri and Udumalaipettai and neighbouring states of Karnataka, the price went up. On an average day, the market receives up to 2,300 tonnes of tomato and it dropped to 400 as on Monday,” said P Marisan, a wholesale commission agent from the market.

Monsoon rain in Karnataka is cited as the main reason for the drop in arrival, he added. 

(With inputs from Coimbatore)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vegetable prices Tamil Nadu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp