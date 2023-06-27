Consumers feel the heat as vegetable prices soar in Tamil Nadu

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices in the state are on a steep rise owing to reduced arrivals. The wholesale price of tomatoes doubled in Chennai to Rs 80 per kg on Monday from Rs 40 last week.

The price of a 15-kg box of tomato increased from Rs 500 on Saturday to Rs 900 on Monday. It may increase further, according to traders. Tomatoes were sold at around Rs 100 a kg in the retail market. A retail trader at Koyambedu market, S Muhammed Rafiq, said the price rise over the week is owing to lack of supply, and it has badly affected business.

In the last 30 days, wholesale price of onion and shallot (sambar onion) have jumped from Rs 10 a kg to Rs 25 a kg and Rs 40 a kg to hover aroundRs 70-Rs 90 a kg respectively. Ginger price rose from Rs 60-Rs 70 to Rs 200 over a month.

Sabre beans price rose by Rs 80 a kg from 30 last month. Elephant yam (karunai kilangu) is sold at Rs 50 a kg against Rs 40 a kg last month, while yam (senai kilangu) price doubled to touch Rs 50 a kg. Brinjal and beetroot are sold at Rs 50 a kg. The price of snake gourd and chayote (chow chow) also touched Rs 30 a kg on Monday, seeing a gradual rise over the last 30 days. A few items like beans and ladies finger saw fluctuation in price with the latter staying between Rs 15 and Rs 60 a kg last month to Rs 35 a kg on Monday. Beans price came down from Rs 120 a kg to Rs 100.

The intense heat and lack of water have affected arrivals to the wholesale market, thereby leading to the price rise, said Senthil Kumar of Anna Wholesale Vegetable Seller’s Association. “Prices are on the rise for the last one month and we expect it to go up further in the coming days as festivals are lined up before the Aadi month.” Muhurtham days on July 5, 7 and 9 are likely to increase demand.

Following the drop in arrival at MGR Market in Coimbatore, tomatoes were sold at Rs 80 a kg in the wholesale market and Rs 95 a kg in retail on Monday. “Due to limited arrival from nearby areas like Krishnagiri and Udumalaipettai and neighbouring states of Karnataka, the price went up. On an average day, the market receives up to 2,300 tonnes of tomato and it dropped to 400 as on Monday,” said P Marisan, a wholesale commission agent from the market.

Monsoon rain in Karnataka is cited as the main reason for the drop in arrival, he added.

(With inputs from Coimbatore)

