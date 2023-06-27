Home States Tamil Nadu

Final leg of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme to be rolled out in four phases in Tiruchy

The programme strives to guide students in their pursuit for higher education after school.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Students attend 'Kalluri Kanavu' event under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Students attend 'Kalluri Kanavu' event under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Starting from Tuesday, the last leg of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Kalluri Kanavu, is set to be rolled out in four phases in Tiruchy district. The first event as part of the scheme is scheduled to take place at the Bishop Hieber school, Tiruchy, on Tuesday.

The programme strives to guide students in their pursuit for higher education after school. As per data available, of the 10,328 government school students who cleared the Class 12 board exam in the district, many, despite endeavouring to find suitable higher education options, failed to secure seats in colleges.

According to Revenue Divisional Officer G Dhavachelvan, 303 students from Tiruchy, 1,020 from Srirangam, 559 from Lalgudi and 1,199 from Musiri are yet to join college. He said a detailed list would be prepared to get clarity on the rate of students still hunting for colleges.

The programme, which was organised in government schools - even before the results were announced - with the involvement of volunteers, School Management Committee (SMC) members and alumni assisted students to choose the courses they desired to pursue. The final leg is set to take place in Tiruchy, Srirangam, Lalgudi and Musiri.

A senior school department official said, "All assistance for the students to choose their desired course has been arranged. Representatives of various banks are mostly present at the venues so that students seeking could financial assistance directly approach them."

"The final leg the scheme is being launched as the number of students yet to secure college seats has almost touched 3,000," the official said. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar said 100 per cent student enrolment would be achieved with the launch of the final leg of the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naan Mudhalvan scheme Kalluri Kanavu Tiruchy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp