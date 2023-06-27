Final leg of 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme to be rolled out in four phases in Tiruchy

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Starting from Tuesday, the last leg of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Kalluri Kanavu, is set to be rolled out in four phases in Tiruchy district. The first event as part of the scheme is scheduled to take place at the Bishop Hieber school, Tiruchy, on Tuesday.

The programme strives to guide students in their pursuit for higher education after school. As per data available, of the 10,328 government school students who cleared the Class 12 board exam in the district, many, despite endeavouring to find suitable higher education options, failed to secure seats in colleges.

According to Revenue Divisional Officer G Dhavachelvan, 303 students from Tiruchy, 1,020 from Srirangam, 559 from Lalgudi and 1,199 from Musiri are yet to join college. He said a detailed list would be prepared to get clarity on the rate of students still hunting for colleges.

The programme, which was organised in government schools - even before the results were announced - with the involvement of volunteers, School Management Committee (SMC) members and alumni assisted students to choose the courses they desired to pursue. The final leg is set to take place in Tiruchy, Srirangam, Lalgudi and Musiri.

A senior school department official said, "All assistance for the students to choose their desired course has been arranged. Representatives of various banks are mostly present at the venues so that students seeking could financial assistance directly approach them."

"The final leg the scheme is being launched as the number of students yet to secure college seats has almost touched 3,000," the official said. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar said 100 per cent student enrolment would be achieved with the launch of the final leg of the programme.

