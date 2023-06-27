HR&CE dept removes dikshithars’ board from Chidambaram temple

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tension gripped the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple on Monday evening as HR&CE department officials removed a board placed by Podhu dikshithars announcing restrictions on devotees to enter the ‘Kanagasabai’ until the conclusion of Aani Thirumanjanam festival on Tuesday.

A team of officials, led by Cuddalore district joint commissioner Chandran, sub collector in-charge Pooma and Chidambaram DSP B Ragubathy, arrived at the temple and HR&CE staff removed the board placed by dikshithars at the entrance of Kanagasabai.

HR&CE officials told reporters that the state government’s order allowed entry for everyone, and therefore, the board was being removed. Talking to reporters, secretary of podhu dikshithars committee T S Sivarama dikshithar and lawyer G Chandrasekhar said, “For the last one year, the government and the department have been making efforts to gain control over the temple. We have responded legally to this. A podhu dikshithar, who has been temporarily suspended, has joined people opposing the temple management and he is deliberately filing complaints with police and HR&CE.”

Chandrasekhar said the board had been placed only to inform devotees coming from outstation. This was to avoid crowding during the festival. “The government had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking control over the temple. In a judgment on January 6, 2014, the Supreme Court said the HR&CE does not have any rights over the temple.”

According to sources, when HR&CE officials arrived on Saturday evening to remove the board, the dikshithars argued with the officials, saying its was a customary procedure to place the board during the festival. Nonetheless, HR&CE staff erased the handwritten content on the board and left.

Later, executive officer of Thillaikali temple S Saranya lodged a complaint with Chidambaram DSP, alleging that HR&CE officials tried to follow the government’s order, but were stopped and threatened by the dikshithars.

On behalf of dikshithars, their secretary Sivarama dikshithar filed a complaint at Chidambaram town police station on Sunday. It said the board was intended to provide information to devotees and HR&CE officials were hindering the rituals. It sought police intervention and security for the dikshithars.

On Monday night, police filed a case against 11 dikshithars based on a complaint received from Saranya. The case was filed under four sections of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. However, the officials’ attempt to negotiate with the dikshithars for permission to allow devotees to Kanagasabai failed.

It may be noted that there have been changes in the traditional practice of having ‘darshan’ from Kanagasabai. Previously, public entry was restricted during the pandemic and it continued later.

Devotees who wanted to visit Kanagasabai urged to government to intervene.

A case was filed at the Madras High Court, and in response to the court’s directive, the government issued an order on May 17, 2022, allowing devotees to access Kanagasabai. Since May 19, devotees have been permitted to visit Kanagasabai,

