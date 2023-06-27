Home States Tamil Nadu

Jeweller kills self after in Tamil Nadu's Pattukkottai police interrogation, kin allege torture

A protest march was taken out to Pattukkottai government hospital, and jewellery shops here remained closed, on Monday.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Traders, CPI members stage a protest in Pattukkottai demanding action against the police team that interrogated the jeweller | express

Traders, CPI members stage a protest in Pattukkottai demanding action against the police team that interrogated the jeweller | express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Days after taken into police custody for interrogation, jeweller and former CPI town secretary P Rajasekaran, aged 58, died allegedly by suicide in Pattukkottai, on Sunday night. Alleging custodial torture, traders, the kin of the deceased and functionaries of the CPI staged a road blockade on Monday. The sub-inspector of police who led the interrogation has been placed in compulsory wait.

A protest march was taken out to Pattukkottai government hospital, and jewellery shops here remained closed, on Monday. The news about the death of Rajasekaran sent shockwaves across the town, with locals condemning the police for alleged torture that forced him to take the drastic step. The kin of Rajasekaran received the body only after police assured an inquiry. 

On June 22, Rajasekaran, who ran a jewellery shop in Theradi street, was taken into custody for interrogation by officers attached with K K Nagar police station, Tiruchy, on charges of jewellery theft. His wife was also taken for interrogation. Search was carried out at his residence. They were released on June 24. 

Meanwhile, Rajasekaran, who did not return to his house on Sunday, was found dead near the railway track at Chettiakkadu area near Pattukkottai. Railway police retrieved the body and sent it to Pattukkottai government hospital for post-mortem. According to police, Rajasekaran died by suicide. 

CPI state deputy secretary N Periyasamy, Tiruthuraipoondi MLA K Marimuthu, former MLA G Palanichamy, and district secretaries M Uthirapathy and M A Bharathi held talks with the police officers to demand action over alleged custodial torture. Former MLA N R Rangarajan demanded a CB-CID probe.

(Assistance for suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide jeweller custodial torture
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp