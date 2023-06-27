Home States Tamil Nadu

Railtel system integrator to computerise Tasmac sales

This is expected to enhance transparency and introduce error-free business processes, among other advantages.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:42 AM

Liquor bottles stolen from TASMAC shop

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Tasmac, through a bidding process, has chosen Railtel Corporation of India as system integrator for comprehensive computerisation of its operations.

Once the process is complete, consumers can get printed bills for purchases at all Tasmac outlets across the state. This is expected to enhance transparency and introduce error-free business processes, among other advantages.

A senior official told TNIE, “The total cost of the end-to-end computerisation project is estimated to be `294 crore, covering various components such as hardware, software, capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) for five years. The process is expected to be completed by the end of this year”.

The primary objective is to establish a seamless distribution system for liquor within the state. By leveraging the new system, Tasmac aims at achieving an efficient tracking system for liquor bottles by implementing QR code on excise label and 1D barcodes on cartons, the official said.

By providing bills and introducing cashless payment acknowledgment receipts, fraudulent practices will be significantly reduced, the official added. The system will also facilitate hassle-free identification, calculation and accounting of missing and damaged bottles.

Supplier payments, penalties and adjustments will be calculated seamlessly through the process. A real-time dashboard will be made available to key officials, enabling faster decision-making. The utilisation and availability of raw materials at IMFL and beer manufacturing premises will be accurately tracked.

