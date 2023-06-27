Tamil Nadu government stores sell tomatoes at Rs 68

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With tomatoes reaching a price of Rs. 100 per kilogram, the cooperation department has started selling vegetables at a reduced rate of Rs. 68 per kg in its 65 shops.

K R Periyakaruppan, the Minister of Cooperation, informed the press on Tuesday that a total of 62 farm fresh co-operative stores and three mobile vegetable stores, operated by the cooperation department, have been selling tomatoes at a subsidised price of Rs. 68 per kilogram.

These stores are located in various cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Erode, Salem, and other places.

“Our are selling tomatoes at the procurement price without making any profit. Efforts are being made to reduce the price difference for tomatoes sold at cooperative stores by Rs. 28 to 32 per kg. We will soon cut the price from Rs. 68 to 60 per kg,” the minister said.

