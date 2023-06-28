Home States Tamil Nadu

Man damages idol, chariots of Perambalur temple in TN, held

The HR&CE department-administered temple, which was closed after poojas on Monday night, was found broken into by a worker the next day.

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  A stone idol at Ekambareswarar temple in Chettikulam of the district and two wooden chariots on the premises were damaged while several temple documents were found burnt, on Tuesday morning. A man with mental illness has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

The HR&CE department-administered temple, which was closed after poojas on Monday night, was found broken into by a worker the next day. A Murugan idol there and the wooden chariots were found damaged, and several documents set on fire. The villagers informed the Perambalur police, and based on investigation, Selvaraj of Mavilangai was arrested.  

Perambalur SP Shyamala Devi told media persons, “We are questioning Selvaraj based on the CCTV footage. It has been revealed that he is mentally ill. He has a habit of breaking temple idols. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation.”

