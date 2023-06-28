Home States Tamil Nadu

Metro rail to come up in Madurai's Thirumangalam-Othakadai stretch first at Rs 8,500 crore

Thirumangalam, Uchapatti satellite city, Madurai railway junction, and Meenakshi Amman temple areas were inspected on the day.

Chennai Metro

Representational image of Chennai Metro (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The metro rail project in Madurai city will first be implemented between Thirumangalam and Othakadai, said Chennai Metro Rail Project Director T Arjunan on Tuesday. A team led by Arjunan inspected various places in the district and said the Thirumangalam-Othakadai 31-km stretch will be constructed at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

Thirumangalam, Uchapatti satellite city, Madurai railway junction, and Meenakshi Amman temple areas were inspected on the day. Soil tests were earlier conducted near the Thirumangalam bus stand. Addressing media persons, Arjunan said they would lay an underground track near the Vaigai River, and the team would be extremely cautious while constructing that portion. "The metro project would not affect the traditional monuments in the areas. Land acquisition requirement survey is underway," he said.

"Also, a metro station near the upcoming AIIMS hospital is under consideration. We will be concentrating on the Thirumangalam-Othakadai stretch in the project's first phase. Construction near Madura College, Meenakshi Amman temple, and Vaigai River can prove challenging," he said.

