Potsherd with ‘Puli’ inscribed on it in Tamil unearthed from Nellai

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said a black-and-red coloured potsherd, inscribed with the word ‘Puli’ (Tiger) in Tamil characters, was found during excavations being carried out by the archaeology department at Thulukkarpatti in district on Tuesday.

In his Twitter handle, Thennarasu said this finding is a remarkable one. “Excavations at Thulukkarpatti near Nambiyar help in establishing the period of the Adichanallur culture that prevailed on the banks of Porunai (Thamirabarani) river,” he added.

