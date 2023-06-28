TN government moves Madras HC seeking a ban on bike-taxis

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Madras High Court seeking a ban on two-wheeler taxis, saying that such vehicles cannot be considered safe for commercial purposes as it puts the safety of commuters at risk.

The Tamil Nadu transport department had started seizing bike-taxis ever since the Rapido group launched the operation of two-wheeler taxis in 2019.

The department had also written to Google, Apple India and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CRET-In) directing them to remove the Rapido app from their platforms.

However, Rapido, which is an app-based operating company, obtained a stay against in the court which ordered the Tamil Nadu transport department to frame rules for regulating bike taxi operations in the state.

The Union transport ministry also directed the respective state governments to frame their own guidelines after it released aggregator guidelines that aim to regulate taxi, auto and bike services provided by Ola, Uber and Rapido and also other mobile apps.

The transport commissionerate has filed a petition in the Madras High court and stated that it had sent a proposal on aggregator guidelines to the government and a final guidelines were expected. The transport department has sought directions from the Madras High Court to restrain Rapido from connecting private bike owners with commuters.

The Madras High Court has adjourned the case for four weeks.

