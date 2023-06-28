TN govt gathering evidence to take over Chidambaram temple: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu told reporters on Tuesday that the state government is gathering evidence to take over the Chidambaram Natarajar temple as almost all devotees visiting the temple are making this demand. He said the department will continue its efforts in this direction.

Referring to the ongoing developments in the temple, he said, “Devotees consider archakas next only to God. How can the government allow archakas to assault devotees? The dikshithars are functioning in the Chidambaram temple by creating a power centre there.

The HR and CE department has no intention to change any of the ongoing rituals being performed. At the same time, we have to remember that this temple was built by the kings in the past. But, the dikshithars are trying to declare the Chidambaram temple a ‘denomination temple’ and are creating issues.”

Sekarbabu said the temple is, actually, run by donations received from people. In other temples, there would be ‘hundi’ and income and expenditure accounts are maintained. Contrary to this, there is no ‘hundi’ in the Natarajar temple.

“Further, the dikshithars are refusing to allow HR and CE officials to audit the revenue of the temple. They are also refusing to give details of costly gold ornaments in the temple and refuse to divulge details of income to the temple. In a nutshell, the dikshithars are treating this temple as their own establishment and the government is questioning this,” the minister said.

Sekarbabu also said following the verdict of the Madras HC, the department issued an order that devotees can have a darshan from Kanaga Sabhai. “But, the dikshithars cite the ongoing ‘Thirumanjanam’ ritual as an excuse and refuse to allow devotees. But, we are insisting that devotees be allowed to worship from Kanaga Sabai during these four days. The department will prove that the rule of law will be implemented in the temple,” he added.

