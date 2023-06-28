Home States Tamil Nadu

Two arrested for snatching nine mobile phones in a day in Chennai

Nandambakkam police identified the duo as Dhanush (20) and Bharath (19).

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two youth were arrested for snatching nine mobile phones on June 20. The duo allegedly attacked the victims with a knife before snatching their phones. The police identified them by analysing more than 300 CCTV footage.

Nandambakkam police identified the duo as Dhanush (20) and Bharath (19). The police said they allegedly stole a bike near Elephant Gate police station, and as they were under the influence of ganja and other contraband, they went on a rampage between Teynampet and Sriperumbudur.

They attacked and snatched mobile phones from nine people in Teynampet, Saidapet, Ekkatuthangal, Nandambakkam, Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur. Based on a complaint, the police started an investigation. They analysed at least 300 CCTV footage and identified the duo. They were arrested on June 23 for selling stolen mobile phones at Burma Bazaar.

