Veterinary University to start counselling for UG courses in August first week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) is set to start counselling for the Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) course from the first week of August, announced vice chancellor KN Selvakumar on Tuesday.

He further said the rank list for BVSc and AH courses and BTech courses offered by the university will be released in the third week of July. The last date for applying to BVSc and AH and BTech undergraduate courses is June 30. According to varsity officials, so far, Tanuvas has received 15,941 applications for BVSc and AH, and 3,103 applications for B Tech courses. Last year, the university received a total of 13,540 applications for BVSc and AH courses, and 2,474 for BTech courses.

The university offers BTech courses in food technology, poultry technology and dairy technology. There are 660 seats in seven veterinary colleges and 100 seats in B Tech food technology, dairy technology and poultry technology courses. “We expect to receive 20% more applications compared to last year,” said Selvakumar. The V-C further said due to the huge demand, they have increased 80 seats each in Udumalpet and Theni veterinary colleges.

Selvakumar said the university has started the admission process early, as the students will get ample time to apply. He further added counselling for special categories, 7.5% reservation for government school students and BTech courses will be conducted in person, while for the general categories the counselling will be held online. The university has plans to start classes for first-year students from October first week. For 7.5% of government school quota students, 45 seats in BVSc and eight seats in B Tech courses have been reserved this year.

