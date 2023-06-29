Disproportionate assets: Ponmudy, wife walk free

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The principal sessions court in Vellore acquitted former Minister and senior DMK leader K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2002.

Pronouncing the judgment, N Vasanthaleela, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, held that the prosecution has not established the guilt against Ponmudy under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and against Visalakshi with sufficient legally acceptable evidence, both oral and documentary, and beyond reasonable doubt.

Ponmudy held the position of Transport Minister in Tamil Nadu from 1996 to 2002 during the DMK regime. However, when the AIADMK assumed power in 2002, a case was registered against Ponmudy and his wife Visalakshi for alleged acquisition of property worth `38,35,066 During the course of the trial in the Villupuram principal district sessions court, over 172 witnesses were examined to testify in this case.

However, following that, the case was transferred to the Vellore district principal sessions court, where the proceedings have been underway since November 7, 2022. Following the examination of all witnesses, the verdict was delivered on Wednesday. On this occasion, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy and his wife Visalakshi were present in person at the Vellore district principal sessions court.

172 witnesses examined

Before the case was transferred to the principal sessions court in Vellore, the Villupuram principal district sessions court examined over 172 witnesses to testify in this case. At Vellore principal sessions court, the proceedings have been underway since November 7, 2022

